Kerala Health Minister Veena George calls for more voluntary blood donors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An average four lakh units of blood is required in the state every year and only 70 per cent of this is met through voluntary donations, said Health Minister Veena George. In a message, the minister called for increasing the number of voluntary donors to save lives.

The minister will inaugurate the state-level observance of the World Blood Donor Day at 3 pm on June 14. The programme aims to create awareness on the necessities of blood donation and to honor voluntary donors.

“Those aged between 18 and 65 with at least 45 kg weight, and sound in physical and mental health can donate blood every three months. There are benefits to the donors too,” she said.