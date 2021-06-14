STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala MP Ramya threatened, abused during street spat, 7 CPM men booked

The police have registered a case against former panchayat president M Nazar and seven other CPM workers who can be identified on sight.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:53 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Ramya Haridas, MP, has filed a complaint at the Alathur police station that a group of CPM activists abused and obstructed her and threatened to kill her if she stepped into the town. The police have registered a case against former panchayat president M Nazar and seven other CPM workers who can be identified on sight.

The incident took place at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon. A group of Haritha Sena activists were cleaning the area near the Alathur police station. Ramya Haridas, while passing through the area, alighted from the car and engaged in a conversation with the women who were cleaning the area. At that time, Nazar, the ward member and a group of CPM activists who were present in the vicinity passed some comments on her and asked her whether her “patti show” (dog show) was over. Ramya said Alathur is her constituency and it is her duty to enquire about the welfare of the workers. 

Ramya Haridas, MP, questioning CPM activists in Alathur town on Sunday
for abusing her in public 

The CPM activists, on the other hand, claimed that Ramya while talking to the workers did not maintain social distancing and the ward member had only questioned it. Alathur panchayat authorities also filed a complaint stating that Ramya obstructed the work of the Haritha Sena members.There has been no love lost between CPM and the Congress MP in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency ever since she defeated sitting MP P K Biju by a whopping 1,58,968 votes in 2019. 

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency was a CPM stronghold and Biju had won in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a comfortable margin. Moreover, Ramya has been active in the constituency since her victory, which has annoyed local CPM members.

