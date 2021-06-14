STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala school sacks 3 students after parents approached HC for fee reduction

The school management sacked Jewel Prathapan, Devika Dileep and Devan V from the school in this academic year after their parents approached the court demanding to reduce the fee in 2020.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Parents of three students of Janasakthi Public School at Velanchira in Kandalloor, Kayamkulam, filed a petition to the education minister and Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights after the school management allegedly sacked their wards after they approached the Kerala High Court for reducing fees due to Covid crisis. 

The school management sacked Jewel Prathapan, Devika Dileep and Devan V from the school in this academic year after their parents approached the court demanding to reduce the fee in 2020. Later, the court had directed all school managements to reduce the fees from 15 to 25 per cent in the academic year after schools suspended direct classes due to the spread of Covid. 

According to Prathapan Ramachandran, father of Jewel, they demanded the management to avoid special fees after the majority of parents lost job since the spread of the pandemic.

“A memorandum signed by around 180 parents were also submitted to the management, but they were not ready to reduce the fees. Later, we approached the court and impleaded in the cases which the court already considered for judgment in last August-November period. Later, the court directed the CBSE and state government to reduce fees. When this academic year started, the school authorities did not accommodate our children on the rolls,” Prathapan said. 

School manager Vijayan Chempaka said parents of the three students created a parallel PTA and tried to damage the reputation of the school via social media.“Some of them also tried to demoralise teachers. A teacher also filed a petition alleging vulgar remarks by parents. This forced the management to remove the students from the school,” the manager said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala school fee case
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp