M V Jayarajan criticises HC order on minority scholarship

Minister M V Govindan had  earlier stated that the government is duty bound to implement the court order.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan

Kerala CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM state committee member and Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan has come out strongly against the High Court verdict on the minority scholarship saying that the court did not consider the social realities of the state while pronouncing the order.Addressing an online  seminar titled ‘Minority welfare scheme: Court verdict and the facts’ organised  by Kerala Muslim Jama’at, he said, unfortunately, the court order  will not help in solving the backwardness in all communities.

It is for the first time a senior CPM leader is coming out in the open against the High Court verdict nullifying the 80:20 ratio in distribution of minority scholarship schemes between Muslims and Latin Christians/converted Christians.“The court should have examined the social conditions in the state correctly. It should have conducted a thorough study on the circumstances that led to sanctioning of the scholarships according to Paloli  committee recommendations in 2008,” he said. 

The CPM leader added that if there was an issue of time for presenting the different views in the court due to Covid, the court could have entrusted  someone with studying the issue in detail.Jayarajan said the contention  that everyone is equal before the law is true. It is not wrong to say that Christian community should also get scholarships like Muslims because the former too is a minority community. That is why the  LDF government set up the J B Koshy committee to study the backwardness of the Christian community. The government will think about the measures to be taken to address the Christian community’s backwardness on the basis of the committee’s recommendations, he said.

Minister M V Govindan had  earlier stated that the government is duty bound to implement the court order. In a Facebook post, politburo member M A Baby said the  government will find an amicable settlement to the issue following  the court order.But the government has not really opened up its mind as to what it is going to do on the issue. Chief Minister Pinarayi  Vijayan had announced that the government would set up an expert panel  and seek legal advice before proceeding further. But the IUML protested the  formation of another committee as it would only cause delay in settling  the issue.

Syed Ibrahim Khaleelul Bukhari Thangal, general  secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jama’at, said the organisation is  trying to convince everyone that justice in this case is with the  Muslims. Asked whether he saw any change in the CPM’s line on  the issue, Thangal said he could comment only when the party comes up  with an official announcement. “We are happy that positive changes are  happening in society. We will organise such seminars in all districts,” he said.CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, T Siddique, MLA, IUML leader K K Abid Hussein Thangal and INL general secretary Kasim Irikkur attended the seminar.

