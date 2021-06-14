Mithali Raj offers aid to six-year-old batting prodigy in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Impressed by the batting skills of six-year-old Mehak Fathima of Thodannur, Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has offered assistance to her parents. A video showing little Mehak playing good-looking shots in cricket gear had gone viral on social media.

“She has both my support and blessings. All little girls keen to pursue the sport always have my blessings. Her parents can DM me regarding any assistance they need,” Mithali commented to a tweet by BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi, who drew the lady cricket superstar’s attention while sharing Mehak’s video on Sunday.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, too appreciated her skills, tweeting: “looks pretty correct in technique too, for a 6 year old! This is Ekalavya reborn if she learned so much just watching!” Earlier, the video was shared by the likes of industrialist Anand Mahindra, international cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, and former women’s national team fielding coach Biju George. Mehak’s father Muneer M K, who has represented Kozhikode in age-group cricket, trains Mehak.

“When I bought a cricket bat for my three-year-old son Mohammed around nine months ago, Mehak asked me — Are you not teaching me because I am a girl? As I started training her, I realised that she’s learning quickly and doing well. To give more exposure to my kids, I started Instagram accounts and kept posting their videos. But I never thought it would become popular like this,” Muneer said.

The two training videos shared on Mehak’s Instagram account were taken over by the cricket world. Biju George, who trained Sanju Samson, called her family and suggested them to continue with her cricket training.

Several people have offered support and appreciation, with some offering cricket kits too. Mehak, whose favourite player is India opener Smriti Mandhana, is eagerly waiting to begin formal cricket training once the Covid pandemic recedes. Her parents want to support both their children equally.