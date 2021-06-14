Vatican rejected appeal of Sister Lucy Kalapura, confirmed her dismissal: Kerala congregation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The appeal filed by Sister Lucy Kalapura against her dismissal from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) was rejected and the dismissal has been confirmed by Apostolica Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church, claimed the FCC in a letter written to superiors and nuns of the congregation.

“At last, in the fullness of time accordingly to the plan of Holy Trinity…the Almighty God untied the knot of our heartbreaking issue concerning Lucy Kalapura. The appeal of Lucy Kalapura is rejected by Apostolica Signatura and the dismissal is confirmed. Let us raise our hearts praising the Almighty for his unspeakable gift,” said Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General of Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in the letter issued on Sunday.

The dismissal of Sr Lucy followed several warning letters by the Congregation accusing her of disobedience and breaking the vow of poverty amongst other ‘wrong-doings,’ including publishing her book ‘Snehamazhayil’, taking part in TV channel discussions, registering a car in her own name, availing a loan without seeking permission and publishing her articles in non-Christian weeklies and dailies. She was also accused of learning to drive and getting a licence without the permission of her Superior General.

According to the Supreme Tribunal of Signatura Apostolica, through the decree issued by the Superior General on May 11,2019, Sr Lucy Kalapura was dismissed due to grave violation of the vow of obedience together with the vow of poverty.

Sources said the Congregation of Oriental Churches on July 9, 2019 confirmed the decree. Meanwhile, on November 5, 2019, Sr Lucy Kalapura approached the Supreme Tribunal against the decision. On February 12, 2020, the Supreme Tribunal rejected the recourse by Sr Kalapura after examinations. Again, another appeal was filed in March last year, which was examined by the Supreme Tribunal on May 18, 2021. The Supreme Tribunal again rejected the appeal on May 27 this year.

Following the rejection of the appeal by the Vatican, the Superior General of FCC has written a letter to Sr Kalapura on Sunday ordering her to vacate the FC convent Karakkamala, Mananthavady.

In the letter, Sr Ann stated that there was no further legal remedy available to challenge her dismissal within the Catholic legal system. “You have availed all the three levels of appeals possible within the Catholic legal system and in all these levels your recourse against the decree of dismissal are rejected. I would like to bring to your attention the fact that your right to continue as a member of the FCC is now definitely and irrevocably extinguished. You no longer have the right and duty to wear the religious habit of the FCC hereafter,” said Sr Ann.

The letter also mentioned that Sr Kalapura, who doesn’t fall under the ‘guest’ and ‘workers’ list at the Congregation, has been ordered to vacate the convent within one week of the receipt of the letter. Any further continuation beyond the permitted time will be considered as criminal house trespass. Sr Ann also made it clear that FCC will seek legal recourse, if she decides to stay on at the convent.

The letter also stated that since she was dismissed, she cannot claim or receive any benefits or money for the work done during the membership at the Congregation. She would only be entitled to receive the amount handed over to FCC as patrimonium at the time of joining the Congregation, the letter stated.

Sister Lucy says her petition still pending with Vatican

Meanwhile, Sister Lucy Kalapura rejected the statements of the FCC Congregation and claimed that her petition was still pending before the Vatican. She said that she suspects the documents they sent were fabricated and claimed that fake news was being circulated. "It is a clear denial of justice and truth. It is all part of a conspiracy by FCC superiors. I will not vacate the convent until my side of the truth is heard,” said Sr Lucy.