Excess vitamin supplements harmful for children: Doctors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Concerned over a possible third wave of Covid affecting children, there is a growing tendency among parents to give children multivitamins in the hope of boosting their immunity. Social media is rife with misinformation that prescribes a host of tonics and tablets to boost the immunity of children, and another set to lessen the impact if a child is infected with the virus.

Medical shop owners would agree that products claiming to boost immunity have been one of the most sold items during the pandemic. However, doctors have warned against the trend as they say excess doses of vitamins and nutritional supplements not only drain pockets but are harmful for children too.Experts also reiterated that children will not be severely affected even if there is a third wave of Covid.“I am not against using vitamins or nutrients when there is a documented deficiency. But the concept that it will give protection against Covid is not backed by evidence. A normal person with immuno-competency cannot increase his or her immunity by consuming supplements.

Those who have come out with such products are taking advantage of the situation,” said former professor of paediatrics, Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil. He cited instances of children getting admitted to hospitals because of excess consumption of supplements. Apart from supplements of zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D, various ayurvedic and traditional medicines are widely used to boost the immunity. Excess use of vitamins C and D results in calcification in the kidney. He said the vitamin content in doses of pharmaceutical companies varies and consuming doses blindly would be harmful.

Parents have already started making enquiries with hospitals regarding the influenza vaccine after reports of its use against Covid-19. Doctors have also cited some studies supporting the claim. “The influenza vaccine could slightly boost immunity, which could trigger an easier response against other respiratory pathogens like Covid-19.

There are studies among the elderly to show that the frequency of severity of Covid-19 have been lesser in people who have taken the influenza vaccine,” said Dr Vishad Viswanath, a consultant rheumatologist with the Institute for Rheumatology and Immunology Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram.Dr Balachandar D, former state secretary of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, said the influenza vaccine offers some level of cross protection and not direct protection against Covid.

“The effectiveness of the influenza vaccine against Covid-19 hasn’t yet been proven. Influenza vaccines are costly and they are not part of the national immunisation programme. However, it is part of the schedule prepared by the Indian Paediatric Association for children between six months and five years,” he said.

