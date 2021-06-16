STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Compensation a relief but fishermen still under threat: Wife of victim killed by Italian marines

Published: 16th June 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tributes being paid to the two fishermen who were killed in firing from an Italian vessel, at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram (FILE PIC)

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM: “The government should ensure security to the lives of fisherfolk who can come under similar attacks in the sea. Giving compensation won’t pay  for the lost life and it doesn’t mean that such incidents will not  recur,” said Dora, wife of Valentine Jalastine, one of the two Indians killed my Italian Marines on Italian ship Enrica Lexie, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict. 

The SC on Tuesday quashed the criminal proceedings  pending in India against the two Italian Marines for the 2012 sea-firing  incident near Kerala coast which killed the Indian fishermen by accepting the compensation of K10 crore deposited by Italy. 

“Though it  took many years, I am happy that at least the compensation will lift the financial burden that my family and I have been facing after my  husband’s death,” Dora told TNIE.She  said in the initial days, they had received some compensation but that was  not enough to run the family and bring up her two children alone. “As my  husband was the lone breadwinner of the family and my children were  young when the incident happened, I had gone through a lot of  difficulties in bringing them up. No fisherman’s family should  meet my fate.”

Dora was provided with a job by the state  government in the fisheries department in compensation after her  husband’s death. The couple has two children — Derrick Valentine, 27,  and Jeen Valentine, 19. Derrick has completed his engineering graduation and is  looking for a job and Jeen is pursuing BCom. Jalastine, who  belonged to Neendakara in Kollam, and Ajesh Pink, who hailed from  Colachel in Kanyakumari district, were killed when the marines --  Massimiliano Lattore and Salvatore Girone -- on board Enrica Lexie opened fire on their fishing boat, St Antony, off Alappuzha coast on  February 15, 2012, mistaking them for pirates.

Fishermen upset with govts
The  Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation (KSMTF) said the SC verdict in the sensational case was not in favour of  India and it is an injustice towards the fishermen community. The main  demand of the community was to prosecute the marines on  charges of murder. But the successive governments in India have adopted a  policy of protecting the Italian soldiers, said KSMTF state president  Jackson Pollayil.The Central and state governments should have taken  steps to ensure the safety of fishermen and their boats in the sea,  said Jackson.

TAGS
fishermen Enrica Lexie Kerala fishermen Italian marines compensation Supreme Court
