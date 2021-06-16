Dead body kept at Kerala hospital mortuary found nibbled by rats

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The relatives of a dead woman whose body was kept in the mortuary of a private hospital in Pattambi have complained that when they received the body it was found bitten by rats on the face.

The body was that of Sundari, 65 who a native of the Kunnumpuram Lakshamveedu colony in Manissery, Ottappalam in Palakkad district.

Sundari was admitted in the hospital for angioplasty. However, subsequently after the surgery she died. As the relatives could not take the body from the hospital on that day it was kept in the mortuary.

When the relatives arrived the next day to take the body home, they noticed injury marks on the cheeks and nose. The relatives approached the hospital authorities who said that the rats had nibbled on the body .

The relatives have said that they will file a complaint at the police station . However, when the Pattambi police station was contacted they said that they have not yet received any complaint.