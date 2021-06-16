K Sudhakaran takes charge as Congress president in Kerala, slams CM for 'seeking RSS support'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving new hope to the party, K Sudhakaran took over as the new state Congress president at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday. Responding to the Chief Minister’s allegations, Sudhakaran maintained that it is Pinarayi Vijayan who sought the support of the RSS. Addressing party workers after taking over, Sudhakaran said he is feeling scared about the expectations bestowed on him.

Sudhakaran, who is known for his no-nonsense attitude, said no one can brand him a BJP man. The packed hall at Indira Bhavan was all eyes and ears to hear Sudhakaran. He said Pinarayi, who had disowned the Left ideologies to get BJP votes, cannot criticize him.

He urged the party workers to work tirelessly for the next five years so that the party can be revived and strengthened at the grassroots level.

"The CPM has attempted to portray the KPCC president as communal for fear of the Congress. The people know that Pinarayi got RSS votes and came to power. Are you all ready to work for the party tirelessly without going after power and positions? If so, I am certain that the Congress will regain its lost glory. We should take a vow that by the next Lok Sabha elections we will stand united and fight," said Sudhakaran amid a loud round of applause.

However, it was former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala who stole the show with his hilarious speech. Taking up cudgels against his own party, Chennithala said none came to defend him when the CPM brandished him as a BJP man.

"So I decided to rally behind Sudhakaran immediately when Pinarayi and the CPM leadership targeted him. I also realised that those who smiled at me were all not my friends," said Chennithala.

Sudhakaran, however, did not reply to Chennithala’s comments. Meanwhile, K Muraleedharan, MP, said he was already aware of such issues which Chennithala realised rather late.

Outgoing state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran went down the memory lane and exuded confidence that in no time the Congress could bounce back.

Earlier, Sudhakaran garlanded the Gandhi statue at East Fort and offered floral tributes before the Martyr’s Square at Palayam. He received a guard of honour by the Sevadal workers at Indira Bhavan. Later, Sudhakaran was huddled with all the senior leaders of the party before taking charge. Sudhakaran will soon leave for New Delhi to meet the Congress High Command and get clearance for an organisational revamp.

Cases registered against Congress leaders, workers for violating COVID protocol

The Museum police have registered cases against around 100 Congress leaders and workers for flouting the COVID protocol during the official anointment of K Sudhakaran as KPCC president.

Museum police sources said the cases were registered against unnamed Congress workers and leaders under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act.

Police sources said 100-odd party members had gathered at Indira Bhavan, the party headquarters at Vellayambalam, violating the proscription placed on functions owing to the pandemic.

The attendees did not observe social distancing and several people shunned face masks, said the sources.