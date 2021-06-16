STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uneasy lies calm in Congress as Sudhakaran takes charge Wednesday

Move to form panel to decide on revamping Pradesh Cong Committee upsets some leaders

Published: 16th June 2021 05:34 AM

K Sudhakaran

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When K Sudhakaran, MP, takes over his new role as the Congress state president on Wednesday, he has his work cut out. Representatives of two prominent factions in the political affairs committee are not happy with Sudhakaran’s decision to have a five-member committee to decide on the revamping of the organisation as they fear that the move is to undermine them. It is learnt that Sudhakaran himself has told a few senior leaders about the strategy of the prominent groups: “Offering cooperation in public and leading a non-cooperation movement in private,” a senior leader quoted Sudhakaran as saying when the latter called on him on Tuesday evening.

The 21-member political affairs committee came into existence in 2016 at the instance of Rahul Gandhi. The committee was assigned to ratify party policies and decisions. Since then, the two groups had ensured that their loyalists got equal representation in the PAC. However, since Sudhakaran’s appointment was announced, he had repeatedly said in the open that the jumbo committees would be dissolved and suggested a 51-member committee for Pradesh Congress Committee. 

When revamping the organisation, Sudhakaran is keen to ensure that the five-member committee to be formed will decide on who all should be included in the 51-member committee.  However, a majority of PAC members say that being the highest decision-making body in the state Congress, Sudhakaran should first discuss all proposals in that forum before saying that in public.

“It is unfair on the part of Sudhakaran to make announcements without discussing them in the PAC. He has already announced that the revamping would be held only after discussions with the senior leaders of the party. He should be initiating talks with all stakeholders at least on the phone,” a senior PAC leader told TNIE. The Congress high command has told Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan not to entertain interests of group leaders further. 

At the same time, Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy have decided not to create further issues and the former has even come forward with a statement in favour of Sudhakaran who had been targeted by the CPM leadership. A PAC leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that the new president will take all stakeholders into confidence before taking any important decision.

“This is the last chance for the Congress’ revival before the next Lok Sabha polls. Sudhakaran’s intention is to form a selection team ignoring the group affiliations. This way, only meritorious people will be included in the 51-member committee. Those who are criticising Sudhakaran’s initiatives are the disgruntled senior leaders,” said a young PAC leader.

CHENNITHALA RALLIES BEHIND K SUDHAKARAN
Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has rallied behind K Sudhakaran against CPM’s move to target him. The Haripad MLA maintained that CPM, which had entered into vote trading with BJP, was now trying to trigger communalism against Sudhakaran which, he said, was a dubious strategy. “The CPM Secretariat’s statement against Sudhakaran (linking him to BJP) was released due to its callous politics,” said Chennithala.

WORKING PRESIDENTS TO ASSUME OFFICE TODAY
K Sudhakaran will take over as state Congress president on Wednesday at Indira Bhavan between 11am and 11.30am by following Covid protocol.      The three state Congress working presidents — Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique — will also take charge along with him.

