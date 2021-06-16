STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to unlock Thursday, curbs depend on local Covid spread

Weekend lockdown to stay; industrial & agri activities, public transport to be allowed

Published: 16th June 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police officials checking passes for employees to enter Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After imposing a lockdown for 40 days to bring down the Covid surge, the state government has decided to ease the restrictions from Thursday at the local body level, based on the intensity of virus spread. However, the total lockdown across the state on weekends will continue.

Announcing the relaxations after assessing the state’s Covid situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said shops selling essential goods will remain open across the state from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday. Industrial and agricultural activities will be permitted in all local bodies and transportation facility will be allowed for workers in these sectors.

Public transport will be allowed in a limited manner from Thursday. Banks will continue to function across the state on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. While gatherings and public functions will not be allowed, a maximum of 20 people can continue to attend weddings and funerals as earlier.

Central and state government offices, PSUs, commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions can function on all working days with 25% staff on rotation basis. In the government secretariat, 50% of the staff will work on rotation basis.

All national and state-level examinations, including sports selection trials, will be allowed. Restaurants will remain open, but only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed. Bevco outlets and bars will reopen from Wednesday and slots can be booked through mobile app. Malls will continue to remain shut while tourism, entertainment and indoor activities that involve crowds will not be allowed. However, outdoor sports without physical contact will be allowed. 

Curbs as per spread assessed at local-body level, says CM

Printing presses will be allowed to reopen. Registration offices and stamp vendors/document writers will also be permitted to function a limited manner. The sale of lottery will be allowed in the wake of the crisis in the sector.As part of easing restrictions, local bodies have been divided into four categories — those with a test positivity rate (TPR) of less than 8% are categorised as ‘low spread’, 8 to 20% as ‘moderate spread’, 20 to 30% as ‘high spread’. In civic bodies with over 30% TPR, very strict restrictions will be imposed.

“On every Wednesday, the seven-day average Covid spread will be assessed at the local- body level and the district administrations concerned will publish the categories in which the civic bodies fall,” the CM said.The health department will issue Covid test target to each local body. The first person who tests positive in a household will be allowed home quarantine only if there is sufficient isolation facilities.

Pinarayi said the average TPR over the past three days in the state was 12.1%. All districts except Thiruvananthapuram, have recorded TPR of less than 15%. The capital is poised to record the highest number of daily cases next week. He warned the capital district is also likely to see a 5% increase in the number of new cases in the coming week and an increase of 1% is expected in Thrissur district.

“The number of cases is expected to decrease in all other districts. Although the state as a whole has been able to control the second wave to a large extent, the TPR is high in many panchayats. They will be identified and strict restrictions will be enforced,” the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala unlock lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ganeshkumar B
    which are the districts comes in these categories?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp