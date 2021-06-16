STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Promoter of Tharayil Finance, which duped investors of Rs 2.5 crore, surrenders in Kerala

Saji Sam, 56, surrendered before the Pathanamthitta police station around noon. Saji, a native of Omallur in Pathanamthitta, had been on the run since last Saturday.

Published: 16th June 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Saji Sam

Saji Sam

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The promoter of Tharayil Finance, a private finance company, which is alleged to have duped 18 investors of a total of Rs 2.5 crore, has surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Saji Sam, 56, surrendered before the Pathanamthitta police station around noon. Saji, a native of Omallur in Pathanamthitta, had been on the run since last Saturday after the depositors filed complaints with the police stating that the NBFC had failed to return the money deposited.

Founded in 1992, Tharayil Finance has garnered deposits of Rs 44 crore in Pathanamthitta and Omallur, police said. Tharayil Finance also has branches in Kollam district, which would take its deposit base to at least Rs 100 crore, the police said.

Inspector of police Pathanamthitta K V Bineesh Lal said the police have registered 18 cases from last Friday to date against Saji of Tharayil Finance as per the IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

“He told us that he suffered losses. So he went absconding after the incident came to the light. As per the complaints we received on Friday, we have registered a cheating case of around Rs 2.5 crore against the accused. We will begin questioning him after completing his medical check-up. A detailed investigation is on into the incident. He will be produced before the court later,” Bineesh said.

This is the second NBFC in Pathanamthitta that has duped a large number of investors in recent times. Popular Finance, another Pathanamthitta-based NBFC founded by T K Daniel in 1965, went belly up last year. The company had over Rs 1,000 crore worth of deposits from hundreds of investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tharayil Finance Pathanamthitta
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp