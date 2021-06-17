Entrance exam score to be yardstick for admissions: R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is planning to consider only the scores of KEAM entrance exam for admission to various professional undergraduate courses this year, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

“The Higher Education Department has given an in-principle approval to consider only the entrance exam score while preparing the rank list this year in the wake of CBSE cancelling the Plus-II examination,” Bindu said.

She added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final decision on the matter. For admission to engineering and a few other professional courses in the state, the marks scored by students in mathematics, physics and chemistry in the Plus-II exam are also taken into account along with the entrance examination score.

The minister said there was no uncertainty over open and distance learning courses in the state at present as admissions to such courses would begin only by October after regular admissions have been completed in colleges. She expressed hope that Sree Narayana Guru Open Univeristy (SNGOU) will be able to get UGC recognition for its distance education courses by October.