Kodakara money heist case: Police file inconclusive second report to EC

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police are yet to file a comprehensive report on Kodakara money heist case to the Election Commission (EC), despite apprehension that the stolen booty was meant for covering the election expenses of the BJP. The chief electoral officer will soon write to the State Police Chief seeking a comprehensive report.

The reluctance to share information with the constitutional body has raised a few eyebrows after the police filed another report last week which was a carbon copy of the preliminary report filed in the first week of May. Sources said the second report, which was filed by the cops after repeated request from the office of Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, was a ditto of the earlier report and had no extra details other than what was provided earlier.

“The first report was filed as a preliminary report and had no mention of the exact amount of cash that was robbed nor the political affiliation of those who were involved. The second report filed by Thrissur Police Chief is the copy of the preliminary report and has nothing new in it,” a source said.

Meena, meanwhile, told TNIE that he would write to the police chief asking for a comprehensive report to check whether the smuggled cash, that is expected to run into several crores, had anything to do with the recently held Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the EC has sought a factual report from the police department on the allegation that BJP state president K Surendran gave Rs 10 lakh to tribal leader C K Janu and the withdrawal of K Sundara as the BSP candidate in Manjeshwar in the recently held Assembly polls.

INTERROGATE CPM STATE SECRETARY, SAYS BJP

Kochi: The police team probing Kodakara black money heist should question CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan, demanded BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday. “The police should first interrogate Vijayaraghavan who first said that C10 crore brought for BJP was robbed at Kodakara. Many of the accused persons have campaigned for minister R Bindu. Vijayaraghavan is trying to save the accused,” he said.