STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodakara money heist case: Police file inconclusive second report to EC

The chief electoral officer will soon write to the State Police Chief seeking a comprehensive report.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

The police are probing a fake accident that was reported to have happened at Kodakara on April 3. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police are yet to file a comprehensive report on Kodakara money heist case to the Election Commission (EC), despite apprehension that the stolen booty was meant for covering the election expenses of the BJP. The chief electoral officer will soon write to the State Police Chief seeking a comprehensive report.

The reluctance to share information with the constitutional body has raised a few eyebrows after the police filed another report last week which was a carbon copy of the preliminary report filed in the first week of May. Sources said the second report, which was filed by the cops after repeated request from the office of Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, was a ditto of the earlier report and had no extra details other than what was provided earlier. 

“The first report was filed as a preliminary report and had no mention of the exact amount of cash that was robbed nor the political affiliation of those who were involved. The second report filed by Thrissur Police Chief is the copy of the preliminary report and has nothing new in it,” a source said.

Meena, meanwhile, told TNIE that he would write to the police chief asking for a comprehensive report to check whether the smuggled cash, that is expected to run into several crores, had anything to do with the recently held Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the EC has sought a factual report from the police department on the allegation that BJP state president K Surendran gave Rs 10 lakh to tribal leader C K Janu and the withdrawal of K Sundara as the BSP candidate in Manjeshwar in the recently held Assembly polls.

INTERROGATE CPM STATE SECRETARY, SAYS BJP
Kochi: The police team probing Kodakara black money heist should question CPM  state secretary A Vijayaraghavan, demanded BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday. “The police should first interrogate Vijayaraghavan who first said that C10 crore brought for BJP was robbed at Kodakara. Many of the accused persons have campaigned for minister R Bindu. Vijayaraghavan is trying to save the accused,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodakara money heist case
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp