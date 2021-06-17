No more BevQ app, buy liquor in Kerala directly from outlets starting Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of 51 days, liquor outlets in the state will be open from Thursday. The government has done away with BevQ app launched last year for virtual queue system. Consumers can buy liquor directly from the outlets and bars adhering to Covid protocol.

Liquor sale is permitted only in local bodies under category A (TPR below 8%) and B (TPR 8%-20%). Outlets will remain closed during weekends. Bars are not allowed to serve liquor or food inside their facilities. Police officers will be deployed at the outlets to enforce protocol. The excise minister’s office said the old system of selling liquor through outlets is feasible than app-based sale.