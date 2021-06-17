Playwright A Shanthakumar passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Playwright and theatre director A Shanthakumar, 52, passed away here on Wednesday evening. Suffering from cancer he was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and had been confirmed with Covid on Tuesday.

He had scripted and directed more than 60 plays and published five books also. Shanthan, as he was known, was noted for his sharp political themes, from farmers’ suicides in Wayanad to the political murders of Kannur besides telling the lives of prostitutes and lesbians.

Shanthakumar’s ‘Kurudan Poocha’ and ‘Maram Peyyunnu’ won Kerala Sahitya Academy awards in 2004 and 2010 respectively.

He bagged Sangeeta Nataka Academy award in 2016 for theatre script and direction. The other major works include ‘Oru Desham Nuna Parayunnu’, ‘Karutha Vidhava’, ‘Neela Kurukkan’ and ‘Otta Raathriyude Kaamukimaar’.

His ‘Swapnavetta’ was published by Oxford University as ‘Dream Hunt’ and it was included in the degree syllabus of Kerala and Calicut universities. A native of Parambil Bazar here, Shanthakumar is survived by wife Shyni and daughter Neelanjana. His mortal remains were cremated at West Hill crematorium.