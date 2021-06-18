STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Accidents continue at harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, fisherman goes missing after boat capsizes

The Anchuthengu Coastal Police said Christy and three others went for fishing from the harbour at 5.20 am in a fiber boat. But their boat capsized while trying to cross the mouth of the harbour.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Boats set out for fishing from the estuary at Muthalapozhi  fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram (Express Photo |B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old fisherman from Maryanadu went missing at Muthalapozhi on Friday morning after his boat capsized in a strong wave. The missing fisherman has been identified as Christy Raj.

The Anchuthengu Coastal Police said Christy and three others went for fishing from the harbour at 5.20 am in a fiber boat. But their boat capsized while trying to cross the mouth of the harbour. While three others managed to swim back to safety, Christy went missing in the raging sea. This is the second tragic accident in less than a month, the first being the death of an Anchuthengu fisherman, Saju. Saju's body was later retrieved from the sea off the coast of Poothura.

Both the accidents were almost identical, with the boats capsizing at the mouth of the harbour, while trying to enter the sea. The fishermen for long have been complaining that Muthalapozhi was fast becoming their 'Bermuda Triangle' as boats continue to fall prey to the ravaging waves and the sand bars that have accumulated along the channel due to faulty construction of the harbour. Unofficial records say about 60 fishermen have died in accidents here over the past seven years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthalapozhi Thiruvananthapuram Fishermen
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp