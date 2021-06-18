Accidents continue at harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, fisherman goes missing after boat capsizes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old fisherman from Maryanadu went missing at Muthalapozhi on Friday morning after his boat capsized in a strong wave. The missing fisherman has been identified as Christy Raj.

The Anchuthengu Coastal Police said Christy and three others went for fishing from the harbour at 5.20 am in a fiber boat. But their boat capsized while trying to cross the mouth of the harbour. While three others managed to swim back to safety, Christy went missing in the raging sea. This is the second tragic accident in less than a month, the first being the death of an Anchuthengu fisherman, Saju. Saju's body was later retrieved from the sea off the coast of Poothura.

Both the accidents were almost identical, with the boats capsizing at the mouth of the harbour, while trying to enter the sea. The fishermen for long have been complaining that Muthalapozhi was fast becoming their 'Bermuda Triangle' as boats continue to fall prey to the ravaging waves and the sand bars that have accumulated along the channel due to faulty construction of the harbour. Unofficial records say about 60 fishermen have died in accidents here over the past seven years.