Controversial naturopath Cherthala Mohanan Nair found dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controversial naturopath Cherthala Mohanan Nair, 65, was found dead at his relative’s house at Kalady here late on Saturday night. His body has been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.Mohanan Nair had come to his relative’s house two days ago. He had run into controversies several times.

Notable among them includes his claim that he can cure the coronavirus which led the then health minister K K Shailaja to order his arrest following Thrissur DMO’s report. During his stay in Viyyur jail during March last year, he was suspected to be having Covid. Mohanan Vaidyar had falsely claimed during the Nipah outbreak that it’s not spread through bats. Mohanan Nair had been running an ayurveda clinic at Pattikkad in Thrissur.