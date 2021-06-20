STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lakshadweep administration denies shifting its legal jurisdiction to Karnataka

The Lakshadweep administration has been facing widespread protests from the islanders over some of its policies. 

Published: 20th June 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Residents protesting in Lakshadweep (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep Administration on Sunday categorically denied that it was shifting its legal jurisdiction from the High Court of Kerala to the High Court of Karnataka amid reports that a move is being initiated to shift the legal jurisdiction as the administration was facing several litigations at the Kerala High Court.

"There is no proposal of Lakshadweep Administration to shift its legal jurisdiction from the High Court of Kerala to the High Court of Karnataka," said S Asker Ali, Secy IPR & District Collector, Lakshadweep.

The Lakshadweep administration has been facing widespread protests from the islanders over some of its policies. 

These decisions included revising standard operating procedures for Covid appropriate behaviour, the introduction of the "goonda act" and demolishing hutments of fishermen for the widening of roads.

Several litigations were moved before the Kerala High Court against the decisions taken by the islands' new administrator Praful Khoda Patel. 

This year, as many as 23 applications, including 11 writ petitions, have been filed against the administrator of Lakshadweep and also against the alleged high-handedness of either the police or the local government of the islands.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI reported that for reasons best known to the island's administration, which is under the spotlight over its handling of these issues, it has made a proposal for shifting its legal jurisdiction from the high court of Kerala to Karnataka. 

Collector Ali, however, told TNIE: "The news about shifting of the jurisdiction of the high court from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth, “

The jurisdiction of a high court can be shifted only through an act of Parliament, according to the law. 

"Parliament may by law constitute a high court for a Union Territory or declare any court in any such territory to be a high court for all or any of the purposes of this Constitution," according to Article 241 of the Constitution.

Section 4 of the same article mentions that "nothing in this article derogates from the power of Parliament to extend or exclude the jurisdiction of a high court for a state to, or from, any Union Territory or part thereof".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep Kerala High Court Karnataka High Court
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp