Work out but go slow and steady, advise experts

KOCHI: The recent incident in which Denmark’s Christain Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a UEFA Euro Cup match against Finland has crushed the hearts of many football lovers. As a matter of fact, though no one knew the exact reason behind the fall, several discussions took place on social media, with many wondering if the incident was in some way related to the pandemic.

While Covid has disrupted daily exercise routines of many who are raring to get back to their fitness regimens, experts have warned sportspersons and those engaged in heavy exercises to go slow, rather than subject their bodies to sudden heavy exertions.

Serious health issues ranging from blood clots and breathlessness to cytokine storm — a condition in which the immune response of the body becomes unregulated, resulting in damage to many organs and affecting the respiratory, nervous, renal and cardiac systems — are associated with Covid-19. In the present scenario when nobody can be really sure if they have been infected with Covid virus or not, sudden exertion may result in irreparable lung and cardiac issues. Several incidents of cardiac issues and blood clots have been reported among youth from across the country. Though the lockdown has put a lot of stress on the people mentally and physically, with systematic easing of curbs, stadiums, health clubs and play fields are expected to open up in phases.

“During the lockdown, many have switched to online exercise classes and self-fitness regimens. However, a majority of those engaged in group activities like badminton, cricket and football had to stop organised games. Some others slipped into lifestyle issues like weight gain and increased alcohol consumption. Now, as lockdown restrictions are slowly getting eased and opportunity beckons to revert to normal, it should not lead to tragedy. The impact of the disease on the body is more or less the same, whether you are known to have been infected or not. It is not wise to straightaway return to a pre- Covid level of activities. It is better to consult your doctor and get a clearance to resume heavy exercises.

Better still is to start under the guidance of a qualified physiotherapist. Be slow and steady at first and pace up gradually,” said Dr Joseph M A, chief physiotherapist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. Any discomfort, including unusual breathlessness, rapid heartbeat, difficulty in sleeping and numbness in the hand and l e gs, require medical attention. “Loading activities on joints, by those with high BMI, will increase the chances of musculoskeletal injuries.

For those with issues like diabetes and high blood pressure, it is better to bring these under control before getting back to heavy physical activities. Warming up and stretching before exercise and warming down after should be top priority. Blackouts, difficulty to move, unusual rapid heartbeats and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms that require immediate medical attent ion,” said Dr Joseph.

one step at a time Many patients, mostly above 35 years, are turning up at hospitals with joint pains as post-Covid symptoms. “It is always advisable to resume your routine exercises and sports slowly. Even in the case of simple exercises like walking and jogging, start with 15 minutes to 30 minutes and increase it to normal time day by day,” said Dr Vineeth M B, a sports medicine specialist.