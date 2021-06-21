STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Kerala detects its first cases of Delta-plus variant

While one case was detected in Pathanamthitta district, two cases were reported in Palakkad district.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala on Monday reported its first cases of the 'Delta-plus' variant of Covid-19, which the World Health Organization has categorised as a ‘Variant of Concern’.

While one case was detected in Pathanamthitta district, two cases were reported in Palakkad district.

Pathanamthitta Collector Narasimhugari TL Reddy said one case of the highly infectious 'Delta-plus' variant was detected in a four-year-old boy at the Kadapra panchayat's ward number 14.  The boy was tested positive for coronavirus on May 24. The boy is now Covid negative.

The Delta-plus variant was detected in the testing on his samples at New Delhi-based CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Reddy said stringent rules will be implemented in the panchayat in the coming days to ensure that the dangerous Covid-19 variant is contained. He also urged the people to be more vigilant and strictly follow the Covid protocols.

Delta-plus is a mutated form of the 'Delta' variant that is mainly responsible for fuelling the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The ward where the boy stays is designated as a 'large community cluster area', where the test positivity rate is 18.42 per cent, much higher than the state average of less than 10 per cent on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Delta plus variant coronavirus Delta plus Kerala
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp