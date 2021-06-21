Five die in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Ramanattukara

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Five people died when the SUV in which they were traveling collided head-on with a lorry near Ramanattukara in Kozhikode early this morning.

The incident took place at Pulinjod curve neat Vaidyarangady around 4.40 am.

The deceased are identified as Nasar, Zubair, Muhammed Saheer, Hasanar, and Thahir, all from Cherpullasserry in Palakkad.

The Mahindra Bolero was headed towards Karipur international airport. According to Feroke police, all the passengers in the SUV died on the spot.

The mishap happened when there was heavy rain in the area, police said.