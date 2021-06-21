Three members of a family found dead in Kerala  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family reportedly committed suicide after consuming poison at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night.

Manoj Kumar, 45, wife Renju, 38, and their daughter Amritha, 16, were found dead at their rented house. The family hailed from Mundakkayam, but have been living at Nanthancode for some time. Manoj was working as a goldsmith in Chalai.

The initial information suggested that the family was in dire straits and that could have prompted the members to take the extreme step.

It was Manoj, who was first found dead.

After Manoj was shifted to the Medical College Hospital by the Museum Police, the other two reportedly consumed poison.

