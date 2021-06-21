STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three members of a family found dead in Kerala  

The initial information suggested that the family was in dire straits and that could have prompted the members to take the extreme step.

Published: 21st June 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Sarpanch Soujanya lamented that Covid was destroying families and putting strain on relationships. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family reportedly committed suicide after consuming poison at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night.

Manoj Kumar, 45, wife Renju, 38, and their daughter Amritha, 16, were found dead at their rented house. The family hailed from Mundakkayam, but have been living at Nanthancode for some time. Manoj was working as a goldsmith in Chalai.

The initial information suggested that the family was in dire straits and that could have prompted the members to take the extreme step.

It was Manoj, who was first found dead.

ALSO READ | From suffering abusive marriage to being suicidal, Kerala woman overcomes odds to become cop

After Manoj was shifted to the Medical College Hospital by the Museum Police, the other two reportedly consumed poison.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide deaths in Kerala Goldsmith commits suicide Economic distress Financial pain
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp