COVID-19: Kerala logs 12,617 new cases, 141 deaths; positivity rate still over 10 per cent

As many as 11,730 people recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,16,284.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police officials checking passes for employees to enter Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala added 12,617 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 28,29,510, while 141 more deaths pushed the toll to 12,295, the state government said.

Active cases stood at 1,00,437.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of 1,603 cases, followed by Kollam with 1,525 and Ernakulam 1,491, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 72 were health workers, 60 from outside the state and 11,719 were infected through contact, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,17,720 samples were tested, taking the test positivity rate to 10.72 per cent.

A total of 4,19,051 people are under observation in various districts including 26,495 in various hospitals, according to the bulletin.

