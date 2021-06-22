STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM for ceasefire with Congress, leaders feel Pinarayi walked into trap

Sudhakaran’s remarks against the chief minister were unbecoming of the post he holds, said Vijayaraghavan.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran (L) and Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photos)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing that Congress state president K Sudhakaran has been making political gains with his war of words with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPM is now slipping into a ceasefire mode. Two days after the open fight with Sudhakaran, the CPM has decided to put an end to the verbal duel with him. A section of leaders in the LDF feel that the chief minister should not have walked into the trap set by Sudhakaran.

Indicating that the CPM will not like to take it further, party secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan on Monday said there’s no need for the party to come up with responses everyday. Sudhakaran’s remarks against the chief minister were unbecoming of the post he holds, said Vijayaraghavan.

“The remarks that Sudhakaran made should not have come from a Congress state president. He did not treat the matter in a manner that’s becoming of a Congress chief. Several Congress leaders too endorsed his remarks. The CPM responded accordingly. There was a remark to which a response was made. And it’s over. There’s no reason to respond to Sudhakaran’s remarks everyday,” Vijayaraghavan told mediapersons after the LDF meet on Monday.

Many senior Left leaders feel that Pinarayi should not have responded to Sudhakaran in the first place. The chief minister has now stopped responding to him. But by responding to him initially, the chief minister has given him undue prominence in the political spectrum, said a senior Left leader.

“He shouldn’t have even started it. He just walked into the trap. Now it appears as if Sudhakaran and Pinarayi share an equal political stature. As the CM, he should be above such things, and should have left it to party leaders to tackle,” said a CPM source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Congress Pinarayi Vijayan K Sudhakaran
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp