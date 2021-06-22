CPM for ceasefire with Congress, leaders feel Pinarayi walked into trap

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing that Congress state president K Sudhakaran has been making political gains with his war of words with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPM is now slipping into a ceasefire mode. Two days after the open fight with Sudhakaran, the CPM has decided to put an end to the verbal duel with him. A section of leaders in the LDF feel that the chief minister should not have walked into the trap set by Sudhakaran.

Indicating that the CPM will not like to take it further, party secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan on Monday said there’s no need for the party to come up with responses everyday. Sudhakaran’s remarks against the chief minister were unbecoming of the post he holds, said Vijayaraghavan.

“The remarks that Sudhakaran made should not have come from a Congress state president. He did not treat the matter in a manner that’s becoming of a Congress chief. Several Congress leaders too endorsed his remarks. The CPM responded accordingly. There was a remark to which a response was made. And it’s over. There’s no reason to respond to Sudhakaran’s remarks everyday,” Vijayaraghavan told mediapersons after the LDF meet on Monday.

Many senior Left leaders feel that Pinarayi should not have responded to Sudhakaran in the first place. The chief minister has now stopped responding to him. But by responding to him initially, the chief minister has given him undue prominence in the political spectrum, said a senior Left leader.

“He shouldn’t have even started it. He just walked into the trap. Now it appears as if Sudhakaran and Pinarayi share an equal political stature. As the CM, he should be above such things, and should have left it to party leaders to tackle,” said a CPM source.