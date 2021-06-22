Veteran Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Malayalam poet and lyricist Poovachal Khader, the unsung wordsmith who had written for about 400 films in the Malayalam tinsel world passed away here in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Khader, 72, had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital. His condition worsened recently after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and he breathed his last by in the early morning.

In a career that spanned over five decades, Khader had written over a thousand songs in around 400 films. The lyricist who mesmerised the music buffs with a number of ever green hit songs in the Malayalam film industry began his musical journey from the historic town of Kozhikode. Khader alias Muhammed Abul Khader who was on December 25, 1948 at Poovachal near Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, had did his polytechnic in Thrissur and later his AIME from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

And his first posting with the Public Works Department was in Kozhikode town which proved to be the turning pointing of his musical life. Later director IV Sasi introduced Khader to Malayalam film industry through the 1973 film Kavitha. However, the movie ‘’Kaatuvithachavan’ gave Khader a real break in his career with the songs Mazhavillin ajnaathavasam' sung by Yesudas and ‘Neeyente prarthana kettu' by Mary Shaila which created ripples in the 70’s.

The movie ‘Kayalum Karayum' has cemented position in the Malayalam tinsel world following which he took a break from his government service and shifted his base to Chennai to be a full-timer in the Malayalam film industry. In the next two decades, Khader penned some of the ever green memorable songs in Malayalam.

Songs like Natha nee varum kalocha… (Chamaram), Shararanthal thiri thaazhhum… (Kayalum Karayum), Sindoora sandhyaykku mounam… (Choola), Ente janman neeyeduthu… (Aattakkalasam), (Itha Oru Dhikkari), Etho janma kalpanayil… (Palangal), Poomaaname… (Nirakkoottu) and Anuraagini itha en… (Oru Kudakkeezhil) are some of his ever green hits. The songs of Ulsavam had established him as a lyricist to reckon with.

Khader was used to write poetry from his student days and he had penned songs for theatre and radio in his early days apart from light songs. An anthology of Khader's poems ‘Kaliveena' was published in 1974 and a collection of children's poems ‘Paduvaan Padikkuvaan' in 2006. He is survived by his wife Aamina and children Thushara and Prasuna. The funeral will be held at Poovachal Juna Masjid on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence in his demise. “His death is a great loss for the Malayalam film industry,” he said in his condolence message.