Vismaya was frequently harassed by her husband for more dowry: Kin

KOLLAM: Even as the controversial Uthra murder case is still under trial, yet another dowry death in Kollam has shocked the state. Vismaya’s family friend has revealed that she was tortured frequently demanding to get money from her parents for her in-law’s extravaganza.

"Kirankumar was a habitual drunkard. He used to torture Vismaya claiming that her family had given him a car that does not match his status. When the quarrel between the couple got worse, she returned to her home a few months back,” said Sajeed, one of her family friends and a social worker.

Vismaya used to attend her final-year examinations from her home as her father had decided to send her to her in-law’s house only after the issue is resolved. However, Kirankumar used to meet her at the college where she was studying.

On the final day of the examination, he came to the college and convinced Vismaya to go with him. After reaching there she called and informed her mother that everything was fine between them and she wanted to live with him, said the family friend, who also claimed that Vismaya was an innocent girl and since she took the decision to again go with him, she kept quiet for long without informing anything to her parents.

None from Kiran’s family informed about the incident or her death to Vismaya’s family members. Instead, they got a call hours later that she was admitted to a hospital and when her parents reached there they came to know that she was brought dead. “Her family was planning to end the marriage if it was not working out. But her decision to live with him and not to be a burden on her family ended in such a fate,” said Sajeed.

Meanwhile, condolence messages continue to pour in under the last Facebook post by Vismaya on June 8. It’s a video taken from a car. She has also tagged her husband Kirankumar. The comments under the post reflect public sentiments and rage against Kirankumar. Vismaya had posted a picture with her husband as her profile picture a few days before her last post.