STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vismaya was frequently harassed by her husband for more dowry: Kin

Vismaya used to attend her final-year examinations from her home as her father had decided to send her to her in-law’s house only after the issue is resolved. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kirankumar and Vismaya

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Even as the controversial Uthra murder case is still under trial, yet another dowry death in Kollam has shocked the state. Vismaya’s family friend has revealed that she was tortured frequently demanding to get money from her parents for her in-law’s extravaganza.

"Kirankumar was a habitual drunkard. He used to torture Vismaya claiming that her family had given him a car that does not match his status. When the quarrel between the couple got worse, she returned to her home a few months back,” said Sajeed, one of her family friends and a social worker.

Also read: 23-year-old woman found dead at home in Kerala, husband absconding as kin cry foul

Vismaya used to attend her final-year examinations from her home as her father had decided to send her to her in-law’s house only after the issue is resolved. However, Kirankumar used to meet her at the college where she was studying.

On the final day of the examination, he came to the college and convinced Vismaya to go with him. After reaching there she called and informed her mother that everything was fine between them and she wanted to live with him, said the family friend, who also claimed that Vismaya was an innocent girl and since she took the decision to again go with him, she kept quiet for long without informing anything to her parents.

None from Kiran’s family informed about the incident or her death to Vismaya’s family members. Instead, they got a call hours later that she was admitted to a hospital and when her parents reached there they came to know that she was brought dead. “Her family was planning to end the marriage if it was not working out. But her decision to live with him and not to be a burden on her family ended in such a fate,” said Sajeed.

Meanwhile, condolence messages continue to pour in under the last Facebook post by Vismaya on June 8. It’s a video taken from a car. She has also tagged her husband Kirankumar. The comments under the post reflect public sentiments and rage against Kirankumar. Vismaya had posted a picture with her husband as her profile picture a few days before her last post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowry suicide Domestic Violence Vismaya case Vismaya suicide case
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp