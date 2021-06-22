STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found dead with burn injuries in Kerala, family says husband harassed her for dowry

After the alleged suicide of Vismaya in Sasthamkotta, this is the second such case in the state within 24 hours

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old woman was found dead with burn injuries at her home in Venniyoor near Venganoor on Monday night. Archana, a native of Venganoor, had a love marriage with Suresh and they were living in a rented house. The family of the woman alleged that the death was suspicious as Suresh used to harass her demanding dowry.

After the alleged suicide of Vismaya in Sasthamkotta, this is the second such case in the state within 24 hours.

The Vizhinjam police, which took Suresh into custody for questioning, remained non-committal whether it was a case of suicide or homicide. Archana's father Asokan alleged that Suresh, who worked as a plumber, could be behind the incident.

"My daughter would never take her life. Whatever occurred to Archana, Suresh would be responsible for that," he said.

Asokan said there was a rocky relationship between Archana and Suresh. He said Suresh used to leave the house for a few days without intimating Archana.

Asokan added that on Sunday the couple had visited him and at that time Suresh was carrying diesel in a bottle. "He told me that the diesel was to ward off ants. Now that seems to be fishy," he said.

