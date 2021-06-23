STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dowry given as ‘gift’ and ‘will’ in Kerala, 212 lives lost in 13 years

Asha Unnithan also proposes a prenuptial agreement between the bride and groom on the lines of laws in foreign countries.

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Everyone knows that dowry is prevalent in the state but, legally, nothing can be done as the menace takes place in the form of gift and will. Though dowry has been banned since 1961 through the Kerala Dowry Prohibition Act, only a negligible number of people come forward to complain. “We have almost nil dowry-related complaint. If any complaint is filed and we start an inquiry, we learn later that it has been settled between the couple’s families,” says Women and Child Development (WCD) Department Director T V Anupama.

While preparing the Domestic Incident Report (DIR) during the domestic violence case, there is a column to be filled by the district women protection officer (WPO) with regard to dowry. But most often, the complainant would answer that her parents hadn’t given dowry but only gold ornaments and cash as “gift” during the marriage. “Hence, we cannot fill that column, resulting in dropping of the charge under the dowry prohibition Act,” said a WPO in North Kerala.

Officers say that besides dowry cases being largely settled between the families, the police also encourage them to go for a settlement. “We are helpless. Most of the complainants and their parents will demand settlement, rather than proceeding with the case. The girls’ parents are afraid of the social taboo when a daughter who is married stays with them for long. We cannot proceed with a case without the petitioner’s consent. But the police can take action lawfully but they don’t,” says a WPO from South Kerala, who requested anonymity.

Asha Unnithan, activist and lawyer practising in the High Court, says the consumerist culture is the basis of dowry in a social perspective. “Giving a huge quantity of gold as a parameter of social status is the theory proposed by the market. We bought that theory,” she says. She points to how parents bypass the succession laws by preparing a will that states that all their assets would go to the son(s), which has been duly agreed to by the daughter. “Such parents might have given all the gold and cash to the daughter as dowry during her marriage. Hence, she has no right to the parents’ immovable property thereafter. The practice of giving dowry will end only if it is ensured that all assets of the parents are divided equally among the children,” she says. 

Asha Unnithan also proposes a prenuptial agreement between the bride and groom on the lines of laws in foreign countries.Though the women and child development department has no data on dowry cases or deaths, Kerala Police have recorded 212 dowry deaths in the last 13 years. The WCD department’s proposal to amend a rule empowering the district women and child development officer as the dowry prohibition officer is awaiting the law department’s nod. “As per the proposal, the WCD officer will be the dowry prohibition officer in each district and the WPO should be the inquiry officer,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala dowry harassment
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp