Protest erupts against alleged police inaction over suicide of married woman in Kerala

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Relatives of a 24-year-old woman who died on Tuesday due to burn injuries staged a protest at Venganoor junction on Wednesday, claiming that the police were lenient towards the husband, who they alleged had a role in the suicide.

Archana, a native of Venganoor, had died of burn injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday. She was married to Suresh, an electrician, and they were staying at a rented house near Venniyoor.

Archana's was a love marriage and her family had alleged that Suresh used to harass her for dowry. Vizhinjam police had taken Suresh into custody after the incident. However, the police said he had no involvement in the incident and later released him on bail.

This led to the protest. The ambulance carrying Archana's body was also stopped by the protesters demanding swift police action against Suresh who, according to them, was responsible for her suicide.

Several political parties and leaders joined the protest.