BJP’s allegations of Pakistan connection complicated sedition case, says Aisha Sultana

Lakshadweep police conducted a third round of interrogation on Thursday and gave Aisha permission to leave the island

Published: 24th June 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the sedition case was booked based on a remark during a media discussion, the allegations of a Pakistan connection raised by the BJP have complicated the case, said Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who was interrogated by Lakshadweep police for the third time on Thursday.

“The police had asked me about the circumstances that led to the controversial remark. But the social media campaign by the BJP has made the case complicated. The police checked my phone details, WhatsApp calls, and bank details and asked whether I have any foreign connection. The police asked me whether I have any foreign connection. The officers said all this was necessitated as the BJP leaders
campaigned that my comments are being celebrated in Pakistan,” Aisha told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep police conducted a third round of interrogation on Thursday and gave Aisha permission to leave the island. Aisha said her seven-day mandatory quarantine will end on Friday and she will leave for Kochi on Saturday. The police had interrogated Aisha on June 20 and 23 earlier.

“The case is under investigation and we have recorded the statement of Aisha. Prima facie, it is a case of sedition based on a complaint but we have to investigate related things and will have to examine witnesses. The investigation is under progress and we cannot reveal details now,” said Lakshadweep SP Sharat Kumar Sinha.

