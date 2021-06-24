Journalist Anil Radhakrishnan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist and The Hindu Kerala bureau chief S Anil Radhakrishnan passed away on Wednesday. The 54-year-old scribe suffered a heart attack at his residence at Kuravankonam. Commencing his career with the Press Trust of India’s Mumbai bureau in 1992, Anil joined The Hindu’s Thiruvananthapuram bureau in 1997.

He had worked as the district president and secretary of Kerala Union of Working Journalists. Anil is survived by wife Sindhu S S (Teacher, Cotton Hill GHSS) and son Narayan S A (Reliance Petroleum, Gujarat). The cremation will be held at Santhikavadam on Friday at 10am.