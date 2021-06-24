STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vismaya suicide case: Kirankumar will get severe punishment, says top cop

Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair said they requested the IG to reinvestigate their complaint lodged against Kirankumar after he had created a ruckus at their house in January.

Kirankumar and Vismaya

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The police will ensure that S Kirankumar, who is the accused in the case related to wife Vismaya V Nair’s death, gets severe punishment, said South Zone IG Harshita Athalluri who is overseeing the investigation. It is not important whether it is a case of murder or not, the loss of a girl’s life due to harassment is what is important here, she said, while speaking to the media after visiting Vismaya’s home at Nilamel on Wednesday.

“This is a serious and well-documented case and the digital evidence is strong too. The postmortem report needs to be examined in detail and the doctor’s statement recorded. After this, a decision will be taken on the charges, including murder,” said Harshita.Vismaya was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her husband’s home at Poruvazhi in Sooranad in the early hours of Monday. Vismaya’s father and brother alleged that her husband had murdered her.

IG (South Zone) Harshita Athalluri speaking to the media after visiting Vismaya’s house at Nilamel in Kollam on Wednesday

Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair said they requested the IG to reinvestigate their complaint lodged against Kirankumar after he had created a ruckus at their house in January. The IG assured them that the case, which was settled by the police in January, will be reinvestigated.

“The IG has said that she is taking it as a case of her own daughter’s death,” said Thrivikraman Nair. “The police have promised all help to provide justice to my daughter and I am confident of getting the required support from the police and government.”

The family explained the types of torture Vismaya had to endure from Kirankumar. They also demanded that Kirankumar’s sister and brother-in-law be also booked in the case, as they were equally involved in harassing Vismaya. Kirankumar could be imprisoned for up to seven years as per the charges invoked against him now, said Harshita. After hearing the statements of Vismaya’s family members, the IG also visited Kirankumar’s home. His parents’ statements were also recorded. The IG reviewed the progress of the probe with investigating officers in Sooranad. 

Meanwhile, former health minister K K Shailaja, who visited Vismaya’s family on Wednesday, also assured them of all support from the government. The victim’s family alleged that she had been subjected to torture over dowry by Kirankumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector with the motor vehicles department who is now suspended. 

