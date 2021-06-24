STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Young wives in Kerala look to women’s panel for support, but its condition equally fragile

The quasi-judicial body was formed in 1996 with the sole objective of addressing the issues faced by women in society.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dowry-related deaths have brought to the fore not just the plight of women in the state but also the sorry state of affairs of the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC). In the last four years, more than 22,000 cases of various nature were registered with the commission but only 46% of them reached a logical end. As many as 169 of them were dowry-related cases, but half of them are pending.

The quasi-judicial body was formed in 1996 with the sole objective of addressing the issues faced by women in society. However, the recent deaths of young housewives following domestic violence, patriarchy and dowry torture, have raised question marks about the panel’s functioning and efficiency.
KWC’s former chairperson KC Rosakutty said the commission should increase its outreach by collaborating with various government and non-governmental agencies to empower women, especially the divorced and single mothers.

“In some cases, it’s better for women to call off their marriage because continuing with the partner means continuing to suffer. Fear of losing social acceptance stops many women from taking such a step,” said Rosakutty.

‘Women’s panel treated shabbily by all govts’

“They feel insecure about their future too. The commission should liaison with other stakeholders and prepare an action plan keeping in mind the welfare of single mothers and divorcees,” said Rosakutty. Separate rescue/boarding homes must be set up to accommodate them, she said. 

“We have lots of mahila mandirams that provide boarding and lodging to needy women. Food and accommodation are not enough for separated woman and single mothers. They have more needs and KWC should ensure they are taught new skills,” she said.

Muslim League leader and lawyer Noorbeena Rasheed, who was member of the commission, said KWC has been getting a shabby treatment.“Women and KWC face the same issue: Lack of acceptance. Whichever party rules the state, KWC is overlooked. From allocating staff to providing infrastructure, the commission always gets a shabby treatment.” Serving member Shahida Kamal said the Women’s Commission Act should be amended to enable it to deal with the new-generation issues. She also said KWC should be delegated more powers and given more manpower, district-wise offices and local investigation officers to conduct probes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment Kerala Domestic Violence
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp