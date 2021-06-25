110-year-old woman from tribal hamlet in Attappadi tests Covid positive

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Maruthi, a tribal woman, who is the daughter of Rangan of Vellamari ooru in Agali panchayat, Attappadi, on Thursday tested positive for Covid. In alllikelihood, the 110-year-old, could be the oldest woman to test positive in the state, doctors said.

A medical camp was held at the community hall in Vellamari ooru,which comes under the Naickerpadi sub centre of the Agali community health centre, on Thursday. In all, 53 people, including tribals, underwent antigen testing. Of these, 13 tested positive. “I was in a PPE kit and had to go down on my knees to test her. However, she does not suffer from any comorbidities.

The medical team went to her house and we subjected her to an antigen test, “ said K P Arun , who led the medical team. A spinster, Maruthi claims that she is 117-years-old, but the Aadhaar card gives her age as 110. The other members of the medical team were Dr Fousal, junior health inspector Saranya and staff Jinesh and Ajith, apart from an ASHA worker, he added. On Thursday, 34 Covid cases, 27 of them tribals, were reported in Attappadi.

Attappadi

Number of Covid cases reported on Thursday 34

Tribals who tested positive 27

Active cases 665

Active cases among tribals 390

Number of cases reported

among tribals till date 1,423

Covid deaths among tribals 26