110-year-old woman from tribal hamlet in Attappadi tests Covid positive

A medical camp was held at the community hall in Vellamari ooru,which comes under the Naickerpadi sub centre of the Agali community health centre, on Thursday.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Medical team of Community Health Centre at Agali collecting sample for antigen test from 110-year-old Maruthi at her house at Vellamari ooru in Attappadi

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Maruthi, a tribal woman, who is the daughter of Rangan of Vellamari ooru in Agali panchayat, Attappadi, on Thursday tested positive for Covid. In alllikelihood, the 110-year-old, could be the oldest woman to test positive in the state, doctors said.

A medical camp was held at the community hall in Vellamari ooru,which comes under the Naickerpadi sub centre of the Agali community health centre, on Thursday. In all, 53 people, including tribals, underwent antigen testing.  Of these, 13 tested positive. “I was in a PPE kit and had to go down on my knees to test her. However, she does not suffer from any comorbidities.

The medical team went to her house and we subjected her to an antigen test, “ said  K P Arun , who led the medical team. A spinster, Maruthi claims that she is 117-years-old,  but the Aadhaar card gives her age as 110. The other members of the medical team were Dr Fousal, junior health inspector Saranya and staff Jinesh and Ajith, apart from an ASHA worker, he added. On Thursday, 34 Covid cases, 27 of them tribals, were reported in Attappadi. 

Attappadi

Number of Covid cases  reported on Thursday    34
Tribals who tested positive     27
Active cases    665
Active cases among tribals     390
Number of cases reported 
among tribals till date     1,423
Covid deaths among tribals     26

