Amid cases of rising domestic abuse, Kerala to revise textbooks to promote gender equality

Words and phrases disparaging women will be sieved out of books, says Pinarayi

Published: 25th June 2021 06:52 AM

gender equality, gender sign

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of numerous cases of domestic violence coming to the fore, the state government has decided to inculcate a culture of gender equality among children by revising school textbooks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said words and phrases disparaging women will be sieved out of textbooks.

“Steps will be taken to turn schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights,” he said. General Education Minister V Sivankuty said school textbooks will be audited from the perspective of gender equality. Efforts will also be made to inculcate constitutional values and develop civic consciousness among school students, he added. 

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, the chief minister had underscored the government’s strident stance against gender discrimination. He had said that gender inequality has no room in a state that is poised to transform itself into a knowledge economy. 

“Lessons against gender disparity should begin from home. The government will also intervene in promoting gender equality in public spaces and workplace,” Pinarayi had said.

Comments

