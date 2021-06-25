Govt hopeful of overcoming legal tangles over Plus-One exams

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as its decision to go ahead with the Plus One Board examinations in September may run into further legal tangles, the state government is hopeful of conducting the examinations as per schedule. A total of 4.2 lakh students across the state, who are currently attending Plus Two classes, are slated to appear for the Plus One Board exams beginning on September 6. The Plus One annual exams, usually held along with the Plus Two Board exams, was postponed owing to the pandemic.

While considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday seeking cancellation of Board exams in the wake of the pandemic, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the state Plus One examinations scheduled in September. While ruling that the state will have to bear the responsibility for any lapses owing to the conduct of the exams in September, the apex court directed parents to approach the High Court on the matter.

A section of parents had demanded cancellation of the Plus One exams, pointing out that there were several students who lack sufficient resources for online education. The exams would also add stress on students as they need to attend the ongoing Plus Two online classes and prepare for the Plus One board exams at the same time.

Meanwhile, officials in the general education department dismissed the ‘stress ‘aspect as pointed out by a section of the parents. A large number students appear for the Plus One improvement examinations every year, while in Plus Two and no such complaints of stress have come to the fore, they said. “We have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations in September in strict adherence to Covid protocol. The pandemic situation is also likely to improve by then,” said S S Vivekanandan, Higher Secondary Joint Director (Examinations).

Even though a section of parents is planning to approach the High Court seeking cancellation of Plus one examinations, it is unlikely that their demand would be entertained, government officials said. A large number of parents are supportive of conducting the Plus One exams as soon as the Covid situation improves, they said.