STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt hopeful of overcoming legal tangles over Plus-One exams

The Plus One annual exams, usually held along with the Plus Two Board exams, was postponed owing to the pandemic.

Published: 25th June 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as its decision to go ahead with the Plus One Board examinations in September may run into further legal tangles, the state government is hopeful of conducting the examinations as per schedule. A total of 4.2 lakh students across the state, who are currently attending Plus Two classes, are slated to appear for the Plus One Board exams beginning on September 6. The Plus One annual exams, usually held along with the Plus Two Board exams, was postponed owing to the pandemic.

While considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday seeking cancellation of Board exams in the wake of the pandemic, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the state Plus One examinations scheduled in September. While ruling that the state will have to bear the responsibility for any lapses owing to the conduct of the exams in September, the apex court directed parents to approach the High Court on the matter.

A section of parents had demanded cancellation of the Plus One exams, pointing out that there were several students who lack sufficient resources for online education. The exams would also add stress on students as they need to attend the ongoing Plus Two online classes and prepare for the Plus One board exams at the same time. 

Meanwhile, officials in the general education department dismissed the ‘stress ‘aspect as pointed out by a section of the parents. A large number students appear for the Plus One improvement examinations every year, while in Plus Two and no such complaints of stress have come to the fore, they said. “We have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations in September in strict adherence to Covid protocol. The pandemic situation is also likely to improve by then,” said S S Vivekanandan, Higher Secondary Joint Director (Examinations).

Even though a section of parents is planning to approach the High Court seeking cancellation of Plus one examinations, it is unlikely that their demand would be entertained, government officials said. A large number of parents are supportive of conducting the Plus One exams as soon as the Covid situation improves, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp