Under fire over insensitive remarks, Kerala women's commission chairperson MC Josephine quits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial chairperson of the Kerala State Women's Commission MC Josephine resigned on Friday. There was widespread criticism over her insensitive comments towards a woman complainant during a television phone-in programme.

The ruling CPM which nominated her to the post in 2017 directed her to quit the post, it is learnt. The party state secretariat witnessed severe criticism against the 61-year-old leader for tarnishing the women-friendly image of the CPM. Josephine is a member of the party's central committee and her natural tenure at the commission was till 2022.

Josephine had created a couple of controversies at the helm of the organisation. The latest was when the clip of the TV programme went viral recently. In that, she was seen snubbing the complainant for not approaching the police first. "Then, you suffer" was her immediate reply.

The chairperson further said: “If you want to get back the dowry and compensation, hire a good lawyer and file a case in the family court. If you want, a petition could be filed with the women's commission as well. But there’s no use as your husband is abroad,” Josephine told the complainant with hardly any empathy.

The clip of the conversation, during which Josephine is seen becoming restless over the poor audio quality, was shared by thousands on social media platforms. The Opposition Congress and the BJP as well as the CPI’s student wing AISF had sought the removal of Josephine.