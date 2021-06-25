STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Under fire over insensitive remarks, Kerala women's commission chairperson MC Josephine quits

There was widespread criticism over her insensitive comments towards a woman complainant during a television phone-in programme

Published: 25th June 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine

Former Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial chairperson of the Kerala State Women's Commission MC Josephine resigned on Friday. There was widespread criticism over her insensitive comments towards a woman complainant during a television phone-in programme.

The ruling CPM which nominated her to the post in 2017 directed her to quit the post, it is learnt. The party state secretariat witnessed severe criticism against the 61-year-old leader for tarnishing the women-friendly image of the CPM. Josephine is a member of the party's central committee and her natural tenure at the commission was till 2022.

Josephine had created a couple of controversies at the helm of the organisation. The latest was when the clip of the TV programme went viral recently. In that, she was seen snubbing the complainant for not approaching the police first. "Then, you suffer" was her immediate reply.

The chairperson further said: “If you want to get back the dowry and compensation, hire a good lawyer and file a case in the family court. If you want, a petition could be filed with the women's commission as well. But there’s no use as your husband is abroad,” Josephine told the complainant with hardly any empathy.  

The clip of the conversation, during which Josephine is seen becoming restless over the poor audio quality, was shared by thousands on social media platforms. The Opposition Congress and the BJP as well as the CPI’s student wing AISF had sought the removal of Josephine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MC Josephine CPM Kerala
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp