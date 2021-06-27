11-year-old boy found dead in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: An 11-year-old boy was found dead, hanging in the bedroom of his house at Kaitheri near Kuthuparamba on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased is Ajay Krishna, the only son of the late Roopesh of Kaitheri 12th mile and Rajashree. Ajay Krishna, a Class VI student of Ayithara Mambaram GHSS, was found dead around 9 am on Saturday. He was found hanging from the fan of the bedroom using a bed sheet.

Though he was rushed to the nearest private hospital at Kuthuparamba, his life could not be saved. Ajay’s father Roopesh had died a few years back. Rajashree’s mother had died only a month ago due to Covid. Kannur city police commissioner R Ilango, Kuthuparamba ACP K G Suresh, CI N Sunil Kumar and SI K T Sandeep reached the house. Ajay’s body was returned to the family after postmortem at Thalassery general hospital.