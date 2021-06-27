16-year-old girl ends life at her house in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In the second such incident under the Vallikunnam police station limits here within a gap of two days, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging at her house at Elippakulam on Friday evening. Deceased Anakha, daughter of Anilkumar, ‘Kalathil’, Elippakulam, Vallikunnam, was a student of KKM HSS Elippakulam and she awaiting the SSLC result.

According to the Vallikunnam police, the other members of the family were away — the girl’s father had gone for work while her mother along with the younger sister went to a relative’s place — when she ended her life. When they got back in the evening, the found the doors of the house shut. Later, with the help of neighbours, they broke the window panes and found the girl hanging, officers said. Vallikunnam SHO D Midhun said that the police could not find any suicide note from the house.

“Based on the statements given by the parents of the deceased girl, she was quite disappointed at being left behind when her mother and sister went to the relatives’ place at Pathanamthitta. May be that prompted her to take the extreme step. The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for postmortem, which will be conducted on Sunday after receiving the Covid test result,” SHO said.