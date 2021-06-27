Gold smuggling: Two pleas filed before judicial panel

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Justice V K Mohanan Judicial Commission which is probing whether central agencies had tried to frame the chief minister, ministers and government officials in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, only received two petitions till Saturday. The commission had come out with a public notice this month asking people concerned to file petitions and evidence related to the incident until Saturday.

According to officials at the Judicial Commission’s office in Kochi, only two petitions have been received till Saturday. “No petitions were received to implead as a party in inquiry. We received two petitions on Friday and Saturday. We received some e-mails which have to be examined,” an official said The commission would fix a date for sitting after receiving more petitions.

“We expect more petitions in the coming days. Political parties which had made statements related to the case are likely to approach the commission with evidence and petitions,” the official said.