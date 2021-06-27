STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Two pleas filed before judicial panel

According to officials at the Judicial Commission’s office in Kochi, only two petitions have been received till Saturday.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational Image

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice V K Mohanan Judicial Commission which is probing whether central agencies had tried to frame the chief minister, ministers and government officials in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, only received two petitions till Saturday. The commission had come out with a public notice this month asking people concerned to file petitions and evidence related to the incident until Saturday. 

According to officials at the Judicial Commission’s office in Kochi, only two petitions have been received till Saturday.  “No petitions were received to implead as a party in inquiry. We received two petitions on Friday and Saturday. We received some e-mails which have to be examined,” an official said The commission would fix a date for sitting after receiving more petitions. 

“We expect more petitions in the coming days. Political parties which had made statements related to the case are likely to approach the commission with evidence and petitions,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp