STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala moves SC to scrap Assembly ruckus case

In the petition, the state argued the accused persons are entitled to the protection of legislative privileges of their acts committed on the floor of the house.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court, seeking to withdraw the criminal case against Education Minister V Sivankutty, former higher education minister K T Jaleel and four other LDF leaders. The case pertains to the ruckus that took place in the state assembly during the budget session in 2015, when the MLAs, who were on the Opposition side, broke chairs, snapped mikes and climbed atop tables protesting against then finance minister K M Mani.

Former MLAs E P Jayarajan, K Ajith, C K Sadasivan and K Kunjammed are the other accused. The state challenged the Kerala High Court single judge order dismissing the petition to end the case. As per the prosecution case, the accused persons disrupted the budget presentation and climbed on to the speaker’s dais and damaged properties, causing a loss of Rs2.2 lakh to the state exchequer.

In the petition, the state argued the accused persons are entitled to the protection of legislative privileges of their acts committed on the floor of the house. The state also said the single judge had failed to appreciate that the incident happened on the assembly floor. In such circumstances, it was not proper to dismiss an application filed by the prosecutor. Besides, speaker’s sanction is needed to register a case against legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Kerala assembly Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp