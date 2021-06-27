STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land deals: Archdiocesan bodies to approach Vatican appellate authority

The members are against sale of another property belonging to the Archdiocese, as it would call for more real estate issues relating to tax and also a likely possibility of foul play.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Finance Council meeting of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese held in Kochi has decided to approach the appellate authority in Vatican against the Church’s decision to implement restitution of the losses incurred by archdiocese in the controversial land deals by selling the properties at Kottappady and Devikulam. 

According to senior priests, the canonical bodies of the Archdiocese — the Consulting Forum and the Finance Council — have unanimously decided to opt for the provision for recourse at the Supreme Tribunal of the Church, Apostolica Signatura, the highest judicial authority of the Catholic Church. 

Normally regarding any administration proceedings or land alienation, an Archbishop requires the consent of canonical bodies, but in the Vatican’s letter issued to Mar Antony Kariyil, Major Archiepiscopal Vicar of the Archdiocese it is mentioned that if the bodies are not giving the consent, then the Archbishop can proceed with the directions, said sources. In this scenario, the bodies have decided to approach the Supreme Tribunal for recourse. 

The members are against sale of another property belonging to the Archdiocese, as it would call for more real estate issues relating to tax and also a likely possibility of foul play.  “Selling of another property cannot be accepted in any way. As there is a provision for recourse, it gives an opportunity to share our concerns regarding the decisions. Also, the proceeding of sale will come to a halt till a new direction arrives from the Vatican regarding the matter,” said Riju Kajookkaran, spokesperson of Archdiocese Movement for Transparency (AMT). 

Also AMT has expressed disapproval to the approach of Mar Antony Kariyil regarding the issue. Riju added that as Vicar of the Archdiocese, Bishop Kariyil should have stood with priests and faithful but he chose to remain silent.

