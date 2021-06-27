Rape charge: Two CPM leaders suspended

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has suspended two leaders in Vadakara after the police registered case against them for raping and threatening a woman, who is also a party member. The Vadakara police said P P Baburaj and T P Lijeesh are the first and second accused in the case.

Baburaj is the CPM secretary of Muliyeri East branch in Maniyur and Lijeesh, DYFI Pathiyarakkara secretary and CPM member of the same branch. According to the complaint of the woman, who approached the police on Saturday, Baburaj barged into her house three months ago, threatened and raped her.

The sexual harassment continued by means of blackmailing. Later, Lijeesh too blackmailed her. They have been charged under IPC Sections 376 (2), 354 (A), 109 and 376. Sources said the suspension came after the woman approached the police.