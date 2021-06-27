Another dowry death? Woman found hanging at Kollam home, husband absconding

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 32-year-old woman here was found hanging in the bathroom of her house on Friday night, barely hours after her mother had lodged a police complaint against the husband of the deceased woman for tormenting her. Vijitha R, daughter of Reena, ‘Vishnu’, near Puthenkulam, is believed to have taken the drastic step around 5pm on the day.

The bathroom door was locked from inside. Vijitha and her husband Ratheesh had moved into the new house hardly a month ago. Vijitha’s mother and relatives alleged that her husband Ratheesh was behind the incident.

“He used to abuse her repeatedly in the name of dowry. On Friday, after Ratheesh came home, the couple got into a nasty argument over dowry amount. And he hit Vijitha in front of her children and mother,” Reena told police. Following this, Reena immediately went to the Parippally station to lodge a complaint against her son-in-law. As Puthenkulam is situated on the border between Parippally and Paravoor stations, she unknowingly went to Parippally station to lodge the complaint.

The police informed her the incident happened under Paravoor station limits and hence complaint should be lodged with that station, officers said. According to the police, Ratheesh smashed open the bathroom door with a gas cylinder and rushed Vijitha to Parippally Medical College Hospital. By the time Vijitha had been brought there, she was dead.

Ratheesh is absconding after the incident. Paravur police visited the house and have started an investigation into the incident. Police recorded the statement of Vijitha’s mother. A case of unnatural death has been registered. The body is kept in the mortuary of Parippally Medical College Hospital. The couple had been married for the past 13 years, with two children.

