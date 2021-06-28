STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala dowry death: Police plan to record confidential statements of Vismaya's kin, friends

The probe team has decided to take accused Kiran to various places, including Vismaya's house, for evidence collection if it gets him in custody.

The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The police are planning to record confidential statements of relatives and friends of Vismaya, who was found hanging at her husband’s home at Poruvazhi in Sooranad a week ago.

IG (Southern Region) Harshita Attaluri had directed the probe team to invoke relevant sections to ensure maximum punishment for Vismaya’s husband Kirankumar. Therefore, the team is planning to record the statements of her relatives and friends under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, the court is likely to consider the custody application filed by the police for interrogating Kiran on Monday. The probe team has decided to take Kiran to various places, including Vismaya's house, for evidence collection if it gets him in custody.

On Saturday, the probe team questioned the husband of Kiran’s sister. His statements will be examined in detail and he will be questioned again, if required.

Meanwhile, the probe team has begun efforts to obtain the results of the scientific examination of Vismaya’s internal organs quickly. "The post-mortem report concluded that she died due to hanging. But the scientific examination of internal organs is needed to confirm whether it was a case of suicide or a homicide," said a senior police officer.

