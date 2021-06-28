STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kochi airport launches Rapid PCR testing facility for passengers, results to be out in 30 minutes

The facility has the capacity to test 200 persons in one hour

Published: 28th June 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas reviews the Rapid-PCR testing centre set up at Terminal-3 (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has set up a Rapid PCR testing facility for passengers visiting the UAE following an advisory by the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management that a COVID-negative certificate obtained before 48 hours of the journey is mandatory to travel to the Gulf country.

A press communique released on June 19, announcing an update on Dubai’s travel protocol by the Dubai Supreme Committee, mandated a Rapid PCR negative certificate for passengers travelling from India to Dubai. It stated that passengers must have a Rapid PCR negative certificate taken within 48 hours before departure.

However, the updated protocol instructed that passengers to Dubai from India must take a Rapid PCR test within four hours before the flight departure. CIAL has installed the facility in collaboration with Sandor Medicaid Pvt. Ltd, selected by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd for the Rapid PCR tests.

The facility has the capacity to test 200 persons in one hour. The result will be available in 30 minutes. Further details on this new testing system will be announced by the authorities concerned. CIAL has also kept ready the facility for doing antigen tests on other passengers travelling abroad if the need arises.

As per the Dubai travel protocol, even after taking a normal RT-PCR and Rapid PCR, the passenger has to undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport and should observe institutional quarantine until they receive their test results, which are expected within 24 hours. Outbound passengers from India should have received two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

ALSO WATCH | Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIAL Kochi Airport UAE RT-PCR
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp