One-and-half-year-old elephant calf dies in Kerala, post mortem to be carried out 

The pathological report is needed to confirm if it was a viral or bacterial infection that was to blame. Earlier, many mahouts in the centre had contracted Covid-19.

Published: 28th June 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Carcass of an elephant calf found near Baradanali village on Thursday

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elephant calf, aged one-and-half-years, died at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The female elephant named Sreekutty was found in a collapsed state in the early hours of Monday.

The elephant had been brought to the centre after a landslip near Thenmala forest. 

The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained as the post-mortem examination is scheduled to be held in the afternoon. The pathological report is needed to confirm if it was a viral or bacterial infection that was to blame. 

A team of veterinarians and forest officers are at the Centre.

Earlier, many mahouts in the centre had contracted Covid-19.

