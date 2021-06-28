One-and-half-year-old elephant calf dies in Kerala, post mortem to be carried out 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elephant calf, aged one-and-half-years, died at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The female elephant named Sreekutty was found in a collapsed state in the early hours of Monday.

The elephant had been brought to the centre after a landslip near Thenmala forest.

The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained as the post-mortem examination is scheduled to be held in the afternoon. The pathological report is needed to confirm if it was a viral or bacterial infection that was to blame.

A team of veterinarians and forest officers are at the Centre.

Earlier, many mahouts in the centre had contracted Covid-19.