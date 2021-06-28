Rape case: Police intensify search for former CPM leaders in Kerala's Vadakara

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Vadakara police have intensified the search to nab two ex-CPM leaders who allegedly raped a fellow-woman party worker. The accused - Baburaj and TP Lijeesh - absconded after the police registered case against them on Saturday.

Baburaj was the CPM secretary of Mulliyeri branch in Maniyur and Lijeesh, DYFI Pathiyarakkara area secretary. Both were expelled from the party after the police booked them in the case. Vadakara DySP Moosa Vallikkadan said a police team has been tasked with the efforts to trace the accused.

"Further, the probe team is taking detailed statement of victim," he said. According to the complainant, who is a married woman and a party worker, Baburaj barged into her house three months ago, threatened and raped her.

Subsequently, he sexually exploited her several times again by blackmailing that he would reveal the incident to her husband. Later, Lijeesh raped her after threatening that he would make the incident public, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP have come out alleging that the police were deliberately delaying the arrest of the accused in the case.